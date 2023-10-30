Sexyy Red Gives Fans Hilarious Advice On How To Be Her For Halloween

Maybe fans won’t want to go this far in order to fully emulate the “SkeeYee” hitmaker, but the rules are the rules.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Sexyy Red quickly became one of the most popular, divisive, but nonetheless beloved hip-hop stars of the year. Moreover, it stands to reason that plenty of fans saw her red hair and wild persona and thought, "Wow, I could do that for Halloween!" As such, maybe you've already seen a close friend or associate rock a look akin to the St. Louis MC this year, perhaps for a tight-knit costume party or for a club night. However, she made it clear that there's a very important aspect of her life right now that can't be missed if you're trying to be sexy and red. Unfortunately for many hopefuls, this is a pretty heavy commitment, but we don't make the rules: Sexyy is as Sexyy does.

"Anybody dressed up as me fa Halloween make sure yall get pregnant too," Sexyy Red hilariously tweeted earlier today (Monday, October 30). Considering that Halloween is tomorrow as of writing this article, this is an incredibly short turnaround, although at least she was kind of on time. Furthermore, the 25-year-old might start giving her reviews of costumes she spots online, and taking a close look at that belly to see if they're really about being sexy and red. You know what that means, boys: no emulating your favorite raunchy femcee this year. Better luck next time!

Jokes aside, Sexyy Red's pregnancy took everyone by surprise, and it's something that she's leaning heavily into. Whether it's at live performances or Internet thirst traps, she's showing her baby bump off and joking a lot about her circumstances. Maybe some folks take strong issue with that, especially matched up against the Hood Hottest Princess' image and content. Regardless, it's ridiculous to think that every expecting mother has to fit within a specific image of parenthood and downplayed sensuality.

Meanwhile, what do you think about her thoughts on people dressing up as her for Halloween? Have you seen a lot of people try- and if you have, are they living up to the name? In any case, let us know what you think in the comments section down below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sexyy Red.

