Kendrick Lamar Drops Over $8 Million On Brooklyn Penthouse

According to the New York Times, Kendrick Lamar made a major purchase this month, adding to his growing list of properties. He reportedly bought a duplex at Pierhouse at Brooklyn Bridge Park, which cost him $8.6 million. It was originally listed at $8.99 million.

The luxury penthouse boasts four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, coming in at just over 3000 square feet. Of course, it also features a breathtaking view of the NYC skyline, extravagant building amenities, outdoor space, and more. He was first reported to be eyeing the property back in August. He eyed another pricey residence in the Big Apple before the purchase, which was going for a whopping $9.85 million. It was slightly bigger than his new penthouse and would have made him neighbors with Zendaya, but Kendrick's surely content with his choice.

Read More: Drake Breaks Kendrick Lamar's Record For Best-Selling Rap Tour

Kendrick Lamar Adds To His List Of Properties

Kendrick Lamar attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

This is far from Kendrick's first property purchase, as he reportedly owns various other residences in California. In 2022, he bought a mansion in Bel Air built in the 50s by California architect Edward Fickett. The 8,000-square-foot property includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, costing him a staggering $15.9 million. He also owns a $9.7 million house in Manhattan Beach, and two more properties in Southern California. He previously told Wild 94.9 that he "really [likes] to buy property." Clearly, he wasn't kidding.

The new penthouse isn't the only exciting thing the performer has going for himself as of late either. He's also in the running for three Grammy Awards at the 2024 ceremony. Kendrick Lamar Live: The Big Steppers Tour is nominated for Best Music Film, he and Baby Keem's "The Hillbillies" is nominated for Best Rap Performance, and his visual for "Count Me Out" is nominated for Best Music Video. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's latest property purchase? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Grammys 2024: A Look At The Best Rap Performance

[Via]