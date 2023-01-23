Cowboys Fans Get Into Massive Brawl Following Disastrous Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fandom was in shambles last night.
If you were watching the Cowboys last night, you got to bear witness to one of the most pitiful final drives in NFL history. Dak Prescott and his guys needed a touchdown to force overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. However, they were playing as if it was just a preseason scrimmage against the practice squad.
Subsequently, the 49ers won the game and now, they get to move on to the NFC Championship game for the second-straight season. They will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles, and it promises to be a fantastic matchup as a date in the Super Bowl is on the line.
Cowboys Fans Down Bad
Following the loss, Cowboys fans were very upset outside of AT&T Stadium. In fact, they even began to fight, according to TMZ. This is something that is pretty typical at football games. Overall, it’s easy to see why. Fans are consuming alcohol, and tensions can escalate. However, this time around, it was Cowboys fans fighting other Dallas fans.
In the two videos down below, you can see the extent of the brawl. From the get-go, it seemed like two men were the focal point. One was wearing an Ezekiel Elliott jersey while the other wore a CeeDee Lamb uniform. It was quite the fight that resulted in both men being separated by a crowd of onlookers.
Football games are always ripe with fans ready to go at it. When you add the stress of the playoffs into the equation, you can see how something like this could happen.
