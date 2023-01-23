If you were watching the Cowboys last night, you got to bear witness to one of the most pitiful final drives in NFL history. Dak Prescott and his guys needed a touchdown to force overtime against the San Francisco 49ers. However, they were playing as if it was just a preseason scrimmage against the practice squad.

Subsequently, the 49ers won the game and now, they get to move on to the NFC Championship game for the second-straight season. They will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles, and it promises to be a fantastic matchup as a date in the Super Bowl is on the line.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts with his teammate Carlos Watkins #91 of the Dallas Cowboys prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Cowboys Fans Down Bad

Following the loss, Cowboys fans were very upset outside of AT&T Stadium. In fact, they even began to fight, according to TMZ. This is something that is pretty typical at football games. Overall, it’s easy to see why. Fans are consuming alcohol, and tensions can escalate. However, this time around, it was Cowboys fans fighting other Dallas fans.

In the two videos down below, you can see the extent of the brawl. From the get-go, it seemed like two men were the focal point. One was wearing an Ezekiel Elliott jersey while the other wore a CeeDee Lamb uniform. It was quite the fight that resulted in both men being separated by a crowd of onlookers.

Fights breakout at AT&T Stadium tonight pic.twitter.com/cmQu6kreJ7 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

Fist are flying in Dallas right now pic.twitter.com/9y5MXF84Ao — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

Football games are always ripe with fans ready to go at it. When you add the stress of the playoffs into the equation, you can see how something like this could happen.

Let us know what you thought of the Cowboys game, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]