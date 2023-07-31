Chrisean Rock Says She’ll Withhold Sex From Blueface After Twitter Beef

The reality stars have gone back and forth on Twitter for days.

Blueface and his soon to be baby mother and Crazy In Love co-star Chrisean Rock have been hitting back and forth at each other on Twitter recently. It all started with Rock trying to distance herself from the rapper. She took it even further by claiming that she would marry her next man. She also fired back later claiming the he was “driving her to drink.” He didn’t take that lightly and fired back with a series of tweets. “When that lie detector test episode drop you guys will understand y I demoted chrisean to side bih,” Blueface said. He’s referencing an upcoming episode of Crazy In Love. “Yo main bih gotta keep it [100] even when it hurts the position I’m in my main gotta listen over a jail call if need be it’s a lot of assets involved I can’t depend on no liar,” he continued.

Chrisean Rock hit back hard after being called a side bitch. “What side b*tch?” If u had bitches n I had n*ggas I say it was a regular toxic situation …we fell out cuz I don’t want you controlling me. ‘You ain’t my b*tch if I can’t control u.’ it was cool till u started saying only u can cheat,” she tweeted. “You wanted to f*ck with other b*tches. I never was yours I just loved you for a season of my life and that’s all. You wanted to do u, so I did me simple. Then I got tired of that so I went on bout my way fr I rather make bread alone then with someone that really ain’t with me. “

Blueface And Chrisean Newest Drama

Her twitter spat continued. “You tweeting because you are blocked. No more coochie for u blue if it ain’t you pussy no more b*tch. I don’t wan fuck with u only wen I wan fuck with u so fuck u. Yo b*tch ass called 5times from no caller ID. I’ma unblock yo b*tch ass wen da baby gets here but for now enjoy pretending by all means I don’t give a f*ck.” It was the “no more coochie for u blue” part of her tweet that got most fans attention.

What do you think of the newest Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

