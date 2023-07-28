Chrisean Rock In Bed With Blueface After Blasting Him On Social Media: Video

Whenever Chrisean Rock finds the strength and courage to take a stand against Blueface, the internet rallies behind her with love and support. This has to feel good for the 23-year-old, however, it seems the high she gets from running back to her co-star is even greater than the admiration of millions. All week long, her and Blue have been trading shots on social media, with the “Thotiana” rapper even accusing Rock of asking for alcohol throughout her pregnancy when he wasn’t around. In response to his, she turned the conversation to his manipulative ways, and bragged about finally being able to put money in her own bank account.

“I started putting in my account. I started doing s**t that I should’ve been doing,” the Baltimore native told fans on Live yesterday (July 27). Apparently, Blueface said that she shouldn’t feel surprise that he plays with her so much. After all, he treats his mother and children the exact same way. Chrisean continued to rant about her latest beef with the father of her future child, her irritation obvious in her tone and body language.

Chrisean Rock Talks Blueface and Money on IG Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

While many feel as though the “Lit” collaborators are close to going their separate ways for good, on Friday morning, we were reminded that Rock has a history of falling back into old toxic patterns. Earlier today, the reality starlet began streaming on social media once again – only for 30 seconds – revealing to the world that she spent her night in bed with Blueface.

“Lmfao this I stay out the comments about them. I’m super sensitive/empathetic and want to feel for her but girl, enough is enough! Stannn up already 😂😂,” one IG user wrote after catching up on the tea. “This happens everytime its a soul tie. Her tatting him on her was a spell idc idc idc,” another person suggested.

History Repeats Itself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Are you surprised to see Chrisean Rock back in bed with Blueface after publicly putting him on blast? Let us know in the comments, and look out for more updates on the toxic pair ahead of this Sunday’s new Cr*zy In Love episode on Zeus.

