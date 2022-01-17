sneaky link
- StreetwearJada Kingdom & Pardison Fontaine Spark Dating Rumours As He Appears In Multiple PhotosMegan Thee Stallion made it clear that she's moved on from her ex months ago. Now, it's Pardi's turn to enjoy new romance.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock In Bed With Blueface After Blasting Him On Social Media: VideoDisappointing, but not surprising.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDaBaby Faces Heavy Slander Over New Song On TwitterDaBaby is getting flamed on Twitter following the release of his new song, "Sneaky Link Anthem."By Alex Zidel