Sneaky Link NYC — Song by G Herbo ft. Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, TaTa, 41, and Hxllywood

BY Tallie Spencer
The sneaky link series continues.

Chicago meets New York drill on "Sneaky Link NYC," a multi-regional link-up led by G Herbo alongside Bronx breakout voices Kyle Richh and Jenn Carter. Featuring additional assists from TaTa, 41, and Hxllywood, the record blends Herbo’s gritty street cadence with NYC’s booming drill bounce. The record serves as a continuation of G Herbo’s ongoing “Sneaky Link” series, building on the momentum of his previous release “Sneaky Link Chicago” featuring fellow Chicago rapper Queen Key. This latest installment expands the concept beyond the Midwest, linking Herbo with New York’s rising drill voices for a cross-regional evolution of the theme. The production leans heavy on bass-knocking percussion and ominous melodies, giving each artist space to deliver slick talk and nightlife-driven flexes. “Sneaky Link NYC” feels like the right blend of Chicago and New York.

Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A


Quotable Lyrics

Make it clap
She get crazy for them racks
And don't sit on my lap
Let me take you to the back
Let me crack, I don't wanna chit chat

