Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface A “Manipulator,” Brags About Putting Money In Her Own Bank Account

For someone who’s approaching her due date rapidly, Chrisean Rock doesn’t seem to care about keeping her stress levels at a minimum. Instead, the 23-year-old has been repeating her usual pattern of beefing with Blueface online. For the past few weeks, the California native has been busy making music with Jaidyn Alexis, all the while bashing Rock in various capacities. Earlier today (July 27), Blue threw out a subliminal diss aimed at his second baby mama, tweeting, “Life is so much better now my b**ch listen fr 👂.”

Just a few minutes later, he added, “House clean, laundry done, breakfast ready. This more my speed fr.” As you may recall, it was only a few months ago when Blueface publicly called Chrisean out for neglecting to clean their dirty clothes, despite the fact that she’s been hard at work carrying his child. It seems those comments may have gotten under the 23-year-old’s skin, as she hit back at her ex with a cutting tweet of her own.

Read More: Blueface Accuses Chrisean Rock Of Drinking While Pregnant, She Updates Us On Her Baby Bump

Blueface Reflects on Life Without Chrisean Rock

Life is so much better now my bitch listen fr 👂 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) July 27, 2023

House clean laundry done breakfast ready this more my speed fr — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) July 27, 2023

“What’s more my speed is putting my own money in my own bank account instead of an ungrateful b**ch ni**a account,” Rock ranted this afternoon. “Telling me every day I don’t have money [when] I make money. I stopped listening to a manipulator and stopped making excuses for him [and] started choosing Chrisean,” she proudly declared.

Many Twitter users are proud to see the reality star finally standing up for herself, however, knowing her tendency to go back to Blueface in the past, there are some questions as to how long her independent spirit will stick around. Regardless, once Rock welcomes her baby soon, she can expect her entire life to change – hopefully all for the better.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Melts Down On “Cr*zy In Love,” Says She Doesn’t Want To Be Famous Anymore: Watch

Reality Starlet Claps Back at Her Baby Daddy

Keep scrolling to read Blueface’s latest response to today’s Twitter feud with Chrisean Rock. Have you been tuning into season two of their Zeus reality series, Cr*zy In Love every Sunday? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

What’s more my speed is putting my own money in my own bank account instead of a ungrateful bitch nigga account telling me everyday I don’t have money wen I make money . I stopped listening to a manipulator and stopped making excuses for him n started choosing Chrisean. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 27, 2023

When u tweet about me let’s go head up stop including mothafuckas for clout . I’m talking to Johnathan Porter — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 27, 2023

Idk y I’m being tweeted about all of a sudden — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) July 27, 2023

Just relax focus on yourself keep getting yo money have yo baby you blessed you don’t owe nobody none what’s the matter now ? — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) July 27, 2023

[Via]