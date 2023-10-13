DaBaby Drops Brand New Three Pack “LET’S DO IT”

DaBaby's output in 2023 has been steady, however, there is no full project from him this year. It all started back on January 26 with the release of "JOC IN '06." Following that, we got a little three-pack, CALL DA FIREMAN. It was an appropriate title seeing as DaBaby was bringing plenty of heat to the table with tracks like "SHAKE SUMN." It got even hotter when Sexyy Red joined in on the remix. Finally, on September 29, we got one more solo single, "TRICKIN'." But, DaBaby was not satisfied with only releasing music on streaming platforms.

Over the course of just a few days, the rapper put his freestyle skills through the ringer. DaBaby tested his abilities to rap over four different beats. The first one saw him murder the "Peaches & Eggplants" beat. He slayed Ice Spice's "Deli" next. Finally, he flexed his muscles on Gunna's smash hit "fukumean" and Burna Boy's "Sittin' On Top Of The World."

Listen To LET'S DO IT From DaBaby

Now, DaBaby is here with another set of high-energy cuts with his second three-pack, LET'S DO IT. All three are solo tracks and the titles are "CRASH THE JEEP," "NO FINSTA," and "D!CK." He teased this on his Instagram about six days ago in quick video of him working out. DaBaby captioned the post, "From da plane to da PAINT! ✈️🌍🏋🏿‍♂️ #CRASHTHEJEEP 💨" Then, he let the cat out of the bag by posting the cover art and title about a day ago. He pays it forward to local North Carolina producers having them craft beats for every song. This "S*** HIT LIKE STARBUCKS IN THE MORNING & I HATE COFFEE ☕️☕️☕️" We agree DaBaby, we agree.

What are your initial thoughts on DaBaby's three brand new tracks, "CRASH THE JEEP," "NO FINSTA," and "D!CK?" Out of all these, which one do you think is best? Is this something to just tide over fans for a bigger release later this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around DaBaby, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

LET'S DO IT Tracklist:

CRASH THE JEEP NO FINSTA D!CK

