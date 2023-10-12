Old Eminem Lyrics Predicted Drake’s Career Arc Perfectly

An Eminem song from 2020 made a perfect prediction about Drake.

Since Drake dropped For All The Dogs last week he's been the talk of the rap world. For many that's been in praise of the album and its various high-profile features. Drizzy has never been a critical darling but critics are more fond of Dogs than they were of albums like Certified Lover Boy and Scorpion. But as you might expect the Drake haters out there have also gotten their words out. Even some fellow celebs have called the album out which led to more than one beef.

But while fans were observing what happened with For All The Dogs some remembered one series of lyrics in particular that seemed to predict all this. In 2020 Eminem released his most recent album Music To Be Murdered By. Later that year he followed it up with a B-side project, which is where the song in question lies. It's called "Zeus" and it contains what could be interpreted as a warning for Drake. "And Drake, they're gonna turn on you (You) one day too (Too), And the more you win, the sooner (Sooner) they do, They'll be calling you a trash bin, Sayin' that your new one isn't better than your last" lyrics on the song's third verse read. Check out fans discussing the post below.

Eminem Predicted "For All The Dogs" Backlash

In the comments of the post, fans agree with Eminem. "We need to talk about hip-hop culture and why we treat our legends this way," one of the top comments reads. Others agree, while commenting on Drake directly. "This Drake project is a classic, and people turned on Eminem because he continued to get wacker instead of better," another comment reads.

Eminem clearly loves hip-hop and is paying attention to lots of new music. Just a few week ago Lil Wayne dropped and new song with Tyga and YG, and Em was a fan. In particular, he took to Twitter to point out some particular lyrics he enjoyed. What do you think of Eminem's prediction about the future of Drake's career? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
