Music To Be Murdered By
- MusicOld Eminem Lyrics Predicted Drake's Career Arc PerfectlyAn Eminem song from 2020 made a perfect prediction about Drake.By Lavender Alexandria
- NumbersEminem & Juice WRLD's "Godzilla" Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify StreamsThe Detroit icon has added his sixth track to the billion streams club on Spotify, alongside Juice WRLD who claims his fourth.
By Balen Mautone
- MusicEminem Links With MILLINSKY For New Merch CapsuleEminem is set to launch a new clothing capsule on Thursday in collaboration with MILLINSKY. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosEminem Responds To "Cancellation" With "Tone Deaf" VideoEminem has a message for those attempting to cancel him, letting his new video for "Tone Deaf" speak for him.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKXNG Crooked Celebrates Eminem & "MTBMB" PlaquesKXNG Crooked took a moment to celebrate and thank Eminem for his dedication to hip-hop culture and contributing to the COB movement. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersEminem Surpasses Mariah Carey With Spotify MilestoneEmimem has officially held it down for pre-millennium artists on Spotify, surpassing Mariah Carey with an impressive thirty-nine million monthly listeners. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Has A Verse Of The Year Contender According To KXNG CrookedKXNG Crooked thinks Eminem has a verse of the year contender and says "I Will" has the best bar of the entire year.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentEminem's "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B": The Student & The TeacherOn Eminem's new album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B," the legendary rapper continues to explore themes of hip-hop longevity with the spirit of Alfred Hitchcock. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Apologizes To Rihanna For "Siding" With Chris Brown Over 2009 AssaultEminem apologizes to Rihanna for a decade-old leaked song where he says he "sided" with Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- NewsEminem Lets The Horns Loose On "Gnat"Eminem unleashes murderous flows with casual ease on "Gnat," as D.A. brings that dope, that guitar, that piano, and that horn. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKXNG Crooked On Eminem Haters: "You Can't Push Marshall Out The Game"KXNG Crooked speaks on Eminem's haters and their inability to grasp one simple reality: "You can’t push Marshall out the game."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDem Jointz Confirms Eminem's "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B"Longtime Dr. Dre collaborator Dem Jointz, who worked on Eminem's "Lock It Up" and "Never Love Again," has seemingly confirmed "Music To Be Murdered By Deluxe." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKXNG Crooked Addresses Eminem "Music To Be Murdered By 2" RumorsWith rumors of Eminem's "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" spreading like wildfire, KXNG Crooked took a moment to speak on the leaked intel. By Mitch Findlay
- GossipEminem Fans Ecstatic Over Rumored "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B"An alleged tracklist and cover art for "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" has circulated but will Eminem actually drop before the end of 2020?By Aron A.
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Claims Cordae's Label Stopped His "Allegory" Verse To "Keep Him Young"Following his recent Grammy nomination for "The Allegory," Royce Da 5'9" chopped it up with PSA Hip-Hop on topics ranging from Cordae to Eminem. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Was Originally On Joyner Lucas' "ISIS"Joyner Lucas reveals that Eminem was originally supposed to be on "ISIS," though he was ultimately too busy to make the deadline. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersEminem's "Music To Be Murdered By" Moves A Million UnitsEminem's "Music To Be Murdered By" has officially sold one million album-equivalent units, a milestone celebrated by Royce Da 5'9". By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoell Ortiz & KXNG Crooked Reflect On Making Eminem's "I Will"KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz explain why Joe Budden's omission on Eminem's "I Will" was never intended as a slight.By Mitch Findlay