Eminem has done it again. The Michigan rapper now has a total of six songs that have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Em’s hits “Till I Collapse,” “Without Me,” “The Real Slim Shady,” “Love The Way You Lie,” and “Lose Yourself” have already earned the accolade, and “Godzilla” is following suit. The Juice WRLD collaboration was a fan favorite as it hosted a rare posthumous look from the beloved Chicago rapper.

The RIAA certified the song 3x Platinum in March 2022. Since then, the record has reportedly achieved eligibility for 5x Platinum.

With the addition of “Godzilla”, Eminem has become the first artist to have over a billion streams on songs from three separate decades. If any tracks from his 1999 The Slim Shady LP release also reach the same success, he will be sitting at four decades. The closest contender, “My Name Is,” currently sits at 417 million streams. Therefore, the 49-year-old still has a good distance to go before breaking that record.

This isn’t just a milestone for the Detroit musician. “Godzilla” will go down as Juice WRLD’s fourth song to reach the billion club. The late rapper’s “Lucid Dreams,” “All Girls Are The Same,” and “Robbery” have already earned him notoriety.

Released on Em’s latest album Music to Be Murdered By, ”Godzilla” was reportedly Juice WRLD’s first song released posthumously. It also claimed a spot as the No.1 single in the UK and Ireland.

Known as an artist who will spend up to six hours recording a single verse, Eminem has certainly earned the fruits of his labor. Revisit “Godzilla” below.



