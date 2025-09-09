DaBaby Returns To Drop A Lowkey Vibe In "RAIN RAIN"

DaBaby has remained fairly quiet in 2025 after dropping HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE on September 27, 2024. He's lent his voice to DDG's single off of blame the chat "MOTION," and collaborated with Yung Miami and Big Boogie. Moreover, he's got just one true solo cut out on his YouTube and it's a freestyle.
But it appears that the Ohio born rapper is getting back in album mode and its starting with "RAIN RAIN." He's been teasing this song heavily on his social media, doing as much since mid-August. For some reason, Instagram took down one of his posts last month about "RAIN RAIN."
Instead of completely crashing out on the platform, DaBaby used it as fuel for this rollout. "@instagram took my post down out of nowhere. No explanation or nun, they must know this album dangerous."
He hasn't provided any details on the project, but with "RAIN RAIN" out, we hope to hear from the Norh Carolina native soon. As far as the quality of the song, though, it's one of his most intriguing in a minute.
Over some pitched up vocals and a skeletal beat, the KIRK rapper gets introspective as raps about his surroundings, his family, and relationships. He uses the "Rain Rain Go Away" nursery rhyme on the chorus to great effect as he raps about wanting all of his problems in life to vanish.
It's a somber listen compared to most of DaBaby's work, but that's not a bad thing at all. The constant criticism around him is that he doesn't experiment. Well, here's a great example that works out. Spin "RAIN RAIN" below.