Lil Wayne has seen a lot throughout his near three-decade long career. He's also met tons of celebrities as a result, with one of them being NBA icon, LeBron James. They actually go back quite a ways as they first connected when they were both bursting onto the scene in their respective fields.

The Louisiana rapper has told this story before, doing so in 2023. "I had a show in Ohio. Slim, Birdman’s older brother, called me he was like, 'I got a player out there in Ohio. He want to come to your show. He gon’ be the one. I’m telling you Wayne, he’s a young Michael Jordan.'"

He continued, "When I got downstairs, that man was still downstairs in a Suburban. He had like three or four homies with him. What I remember was his arm was in a cast and they was protecting that and protecting that as in being seen. That’s what told me oh he must be somebody. I’ll never forget he had the time of his life. He remember that night, I remember that night. It was an unforgettable time."

Weezy retold this story briefly during his segment on SportsCenter today after being asked which has "starstruck" him the most in his lifetime.

LeBron James & Drake

He recalled that he was in really awe of LeBron when they reconnected to shoot a commercial. He didn't say which one, but he said it was recent, as caught by 2Cool2Blog. That has us thinking it was the advertisement for the new Beats Pill that dropped last summer.

They were great on camera together, with James even showing love to Wayne's "A Milli" by rapping the chorus.

Off camera they were chopping it up as the hitmaker says and he was fascinated by the conversations they had. "I was just looking up at him asking him about his son and about the NBA, that was huge," he said.

While this is an innocent moment on the surface for many, hip-hop fans may read into this a bit more. With Drake and Lil Wayne being so close and the former having issues with the Los Angeles Laker, could something come of this?

It may be far-fetched, but we have seen Drake repeatedly take shots at him after supporting Kendrick Lamar proudly throughout the biggest rap beef maybe of all time. Of course, Drizzy and Weezy are almost like brothers to each other, but you never know.