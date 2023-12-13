Rubi Rose Alleged Number 1 OnlyFans Spender Claims Rapper Used Him In Marketing Scheme

Rubi Rose went mega-viral last week thanks to her post about a fan who was doing a bit too much. In her post, she revealed that the man was an OnlyFans subscriber who had paid $60K for her photos. Overall, it was a pretty shocking revelation. Subsequently, the fan was mocked, but it did not stop there. It was later revealed that he got a tattoo of her face. Furthermore, she exposed DMs from him in which he seemed to be some crazed lunatic who could even be considered a stalker.

Well, the man in question is now speaking out about the situation. He was on No Jumper where he explains that he was allegedly used for some sort of marketing scheme. Below, he reveals that Rubi's team had come to him with a proposal. Essentially, they would pay him to pose with Rose and act like he is some sort of crazy OnlyFans subscriber. As the man describes, however, he doesn't even subscribe to her. Instead, the account that spent $60K belongs to someone else entirely.

Rubi Rose Accused Of Alleged Scam

At first, he wasn't fully aware of how they would use him. The tattoo is, in fact, his, and he only got it after the fact as a ploy to sell the bit. However, once they started leaking alleged fake text messages, he started to get weirded out. He notes that the whole thing has given him a lot of anxiety, and it had him going stir-crazy. There was even a still from an old show about porn addicts that people were saying was of him. However, the man states that the person in the clip is not actually him, and that the internet has run amock with narratives.

Many people in Adam22's comments section are claiming that the man is now just lying to save face. They are even accusing Adam of taking money to help this man flip the narrative. While there is no proof of this, fans are definitely running with narratives of their own. Let us know what you think about this story, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

