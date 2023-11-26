Rubi Rose Throws It Back For Security At Concert, Flaunts Her Fresh Face Card

Rubi Rose's music isn't what she typically lands in the headlines for, but now that she's booked and busy as the opening act on Sexyy Red's Hood Hottest Princess Tour, we're being reminded of just how capable the Kentucky native is of working the stage. This past week, a video of the rap diva warming up the audience for the main act began circulating online – not because of Rose's rapping skills, but rather, for her famous booty twerking up a storm behind a security guard who tried his best to ignore the temptation behind him.

Before that, the 26-year-old posted up on Twitter, proudly showing off her clear, glowing skin in a "fresh face" selfie. Rose is typically nearly nude in her social media posts, but for her recent flight, she rocked a distressed grey jumpsuit with a super strappy back and a white beanie. It's likely the black-haired beauty was on her way to a concert while on her flight, but when it came time for her to perform, she didn't hesitate to show a lot more skin.

Rubi Rose and Her Fresh Face Stun While Travelling

Rubi's outfit of the night was a pair of tiny black booty shorts with a white waistband and a matching off-the-shoulder shirt. She completed the sexy look with knee-high black heels, which provided her a surprising amount of support as she threw her butt back in the direction of the security guard fronting her stage. She made several attempts to seduce the man, whose face tells us he was fighting inner demons trying to resist Rose's siren call.

Rap Diva Tries to Seduce Security Guard to No Avail

