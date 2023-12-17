Rubi Rose's Twitter Reveals Opinions On Cheating Men & "Pink D**k"

Rubi Rose has been pretty fortunate so far in life, already achieving more fame and fortune than most other people her age. Unfortunately, the department where she's been coming up short lately is in love, though the Kentucky native is at least self-aware enough to understand why. She shared in early 2023 that she has a tendency to go after men who don't value or appreciate her and finds herself turned off by people expressing genuine interest in pursuing her. She and French Montana spent a brief minute hanging out, and we've seen the model with a handful of other men over the past 12 months. Still, nothing managed to stick for the video vixen, so instead, she's embracing the single life.

While filming a music video earlier this fall, cameras caught Rose getting up close and personal with a male model and adult actor hired to be her co-star. The lucky man enjoyed a lap dance from the black-haired beauty, and fans are curious how they resisted heading to the bedroom after turning up the steamy passion between them. As we move toward the holiday season, rather than showing love and gratitude for the things that are in her life, Rubi is using social media to rant about things that turn her off.

Rubi Rose Has No Love for Cheaters

"Ni**as who cheat on their girl deserve to die... I don't make the rules," she wrote on Friday (December 15) night. Interestingly, the post comes as Offset of Migos fame is facing accusations of being unfaithful to Cardi B, though it's unclear if Rose was referencing those specifically with her post. Elsewhere, she gave us insight as to what her "type" is.

"I have never and will never touch pink d**k," Rubi Rose publicly declared on Twitter over the weekend. "I love all races tho 🙏🏾," she added directly after, hopefully preventing too much criticism from coming her way. Do you think it problematic for the OnlyFans star to feel this way, or is she entitled to her own opinions? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

