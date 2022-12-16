Young Dolph had an amazing career that inspired numerous artists from the Memphis area. His tragic passing last year sent shockwaves throughout the music world, and it remains hard to fathom what happened. Overall, it is just a truly sad situation.

Although he is no longer with us, Dolph had a lot of music in the vault. Like many artists who have passed on, his estate took over his catalog, and now, a posthumous album has arrived. This project is called Paper Route Frank and it contains 13 tracks. Additionally, there are features here from Gucci Mane, Key Glock, and more.

Young Dolph Singles

Before the release of the album, there were two singles in the form of “Get Away” and “Old Ways.” As you can hear above, “Old Ways” was a smooth track that contained a lavish piano-based beat. Moreover, Dolph was delivering some of his signature flows in that deep voice that ultimately made him so fun to listen to. Overall, it was a solid indication of how this album would sound.

As for the rest of the project, we get that same iconic Young Dolph sound. Bandplay, Drumma Boy, Sosa 808, CEOO, and Dun Deal are all credited as producers on this album, and they did a phenomenal job with the sound. Everything here sounds cohesive, and the project is a great way to pay homage to someone who meant so much to so many.

Let us know what you think of this project in the comments section down below.

Tracklist: