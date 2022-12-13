Young Dolph’s team is preparing the release of the rapper’s first posthumous album, Paper Route Frank. Following the release of “Get Away” in November, his team returned with the second single off of the project, “Old Ways.” PRE’s Bandplay samples The O’Jay’s for this record while Dolph comes through with motivational bars. He details the gratitude he has for being able to provide for his family while also reflecting on hustling in the streets.

In addition to the song’s release, the estate of Young Dolph also unveiled the release date for Paper Route Frank. The project will arrive in time for the holidays on December 16th.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Rapper Young Dolph is seen backstage during 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on October 09, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Paper Route Frank will certainly be an effort that Dolph fans will appreciate. Once “Old Ways” dropped this morning, his team revealed the 13-song tracklist which comes with appearances from his frequent collaborators. Artists like Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz appear on the tracklist, along with PRE artists like Big Moochie Grape, Snupe Bandz, and of course, Young Dolph’s cousin, Key Glock. Bandplay, Drumma Boy, Sosa 808, CEOO, and Dun Deal have also contributed production to the project.

Last month, his family commemorated the one-year anniversary of his death by announcing the IdaMae Foundation’s Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day Of Service.

RIP Young Dolph. Paper Route Frank arrives this Friday, December 16th.