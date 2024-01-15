Memphis Police Update Big Jook Murder Case With Pictures Of Suspect's Vehicle

Yo Gotti's older brother Big Jook was tragically shot and killed outside of a Memphis restaurant on Saturday (January 13), and Memphis police are working hard to find the culprit. Moreover, they released images of a white Ford Explorer, and according to FOX13, investigators believe that this is the vehicle and person responsible. In addition, they noted some of its features: no license plate, dark-tinted windows, and black wheels. As such, they seek help from locals and the general public when it comes to tracing the culprit down and solving the case of Jook (real name Anthony Mims) promptly. Law enforcement and investigators believe that the suspect or suspects executed a targeted attack, not a random act of violence.

Furthermore, Memphis PD responded to gunshot reports outside Perignons Restaurant and Event Center. Medical officials pronounced Big Jook dead after he arrived at St. Francis Hospital, whereas another injured victim was airlifted to Regional One Health in a critical state. Another report claims that Yo Gotti and Jook's mother was with him at the time of the shooting, and fled the scene before the bullets fatally struck him. This is a largely unconfirmed report, though, so take it with a grain of salt as more information comes out in the near future.

Read More: Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons: Their Love Story

Big Jook's Brother, Yo Gotti

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Yo Gotti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

While police haven't arrested or identified any suspects yet, they provided pictures of the alleged suspect's car thanks to video footage they received of the incident. "We do feel that [the suspect] possibly targeted [the victim]," Memphis Police's Deputy Chief Paul Wright theorized at a press conference. Shortly after this tragedy, footage circled online of Big Jook and Yo Gotti at a relative's funeral that took place shortly before it. We know they likely spent Christmas together, as Gotti gave lavish gifts to his family.

Meanwhile, other folks pointed to the CMG boss' brother's eerie caption for his last Instagram post before he passed. "They don’t want to face you they wanna snake you… Stay alert 2 stay alive watch your back at all times… Put snakes on the plate and eat great." For more news and the latest updates on Yo Gotti and this case, stay up to date on HNHH.

Rest In Peace Big Jook.

Read More: Jay Fizzle Calls Out Yo Gotti & Young Dolph's Accused Killer In New Track

[via]