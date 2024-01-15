Yo Gotti's Mom Fled Car Before Big Jook Was Killed, Blogger Claims

Yo Gotti's mother was reportedly in the car at the time Big Jook was shot and killed, according to an internet blogger whose claims are circulating on social media. In a clip, they claim that the rapper's mother fled the car as the assailant approached the vehicle and started shooting.

"They almost killed Yo Gotti's mom, I just want y'all to know that part," the blogger began, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk. "When they got to shooting, when dude ran up and starting busting and everything like that, and getting Big Jook, Yo Gotti's mom opened up the door and ran away. This will all later come out. What I'm telling you is 1000% facts."

Big Jook Attends Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Big Jook backstage during HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In response to the post, fans called on Gotti to separate himself from his family and get more security. "They were after Yo Gotti. Angela needs get away from him. Asap," one wrote. Another added: "It’s time for Gotti to move his immediate family away from Memphis….can’t even go to anything like this again without high level security…" Check out the full report on Instagram below.

Blogger Details Big Jook Shooting

The Memphis Police Department confirmed Jook's tragic death in a Facebook update on Sunday. He and a second victim were both taken to the hospital when police arrived on the scene. While Jook later died, the second victim is currently in stable condition. Despite fans' comments on Gotti, Deputy Chief Paul Wright says police suspect Jook was the target of the attack. "We do feel like the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect," he said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yo Gotti and the death of Big Jook on HotNewHipHop.

