Rick Ross Reacts To Big Jook’s Murder, Wants Peace In Memphis

Rick Ross is calling for peace in Memphis after Yo Gotti‘s brother, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, was shot and killed in the city over the weekend. Taking to social media on Tuesday, Ross called on his followers to “put the guns down.”

“We gotta empower the brothers. While I’m speaking on this: our brothers in Memphis, I need y’all to know there’s only one way to wisdom and wealth, and that’s through each other,” Ross said. “Put the ski masks down, put the guns down. Let’s embrace each other. Let’s show that love. Rest in peace to all our good brothers.”

Read More: Memphis Police Update Big Jook Murder Case With Pictures Of Suspect's Vehicle

Rick Ross Performs On "Legendz Of The Streetz" Tour

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 04: Rick Ross performs during Legendz Of The Streetz Tour at Smoothie King Center on February 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The shooting occurred around 4:15 PM on Saturday outside Perignons Restaurant & Event Center after Jook attended a funeral service. Authorities rushed him to the hospital alongside a second victim, where he died. The second victim arrived in critical condition but has since stabilized. Police said afterward they believe Jook was the target of the attack. “We do feel that the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect," Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright said. Rumors circulated on social media after that Gotti's mother was in the car prior to the attack, although it had yet to be confirmed.

Rick Ross Speaks Out

Rick Ross calls for peace in Memphis after Big Jook's murder: "Put the guns down" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/5j3mhafX1W — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 16, 2024

Police have shared photos of a white Ford Explorer that they believe the attackers used in the shooting. They're offering a $4,000 reward for anyone with information on the vehicle. Several CMG artists have shared tributes to Jook on social media, including Big Boogie, GloRilla, as well as Est Gee, and more. In Jook's final Instagram update, he wrote: "They don’t want to face you they wanna snake you. Stay alert 2 stay alive watch your back at all times." Be on the lookout for further updates on Rick Ross and Yo Gotti on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jay Fizzle Calls Out Yo Gotti & Young Dolph's Accused Killer In New Track

[Via]