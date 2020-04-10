break silence
- Pop CultureMachine Gun Kelly Allegedly Speaks On Fair Scuffle, Strangers Flattered Megan FoxMGK reportedly took to Twitter with a message as the hecklers in question explain that they called his partner "beautiful as f**k."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicG Herbo Finally Addresses Prison Time & Plea DealThe Chicago rapper is just trying to stay positive, calm, and collected. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLogic Explains Social Media Absence & Confirms Arrival Of Newborn SonLogic finally broke his silence about his recent social media hiatus, revealing that he's got new music coming and that his wife has given birth to their child.By Lynn S.