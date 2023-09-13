K. Michelle Claims She Was Paid More Than Joseline Hernandez On “LHHATL”

Recently, Joseline Hernandez spoke with Carlos King about her time on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, revealing how much she was paid. She claimed that she was the highest-paid of the entire cast, describing how the network continued to give her raises to keep her on the show. “Second season, I was making like $15,000, and then like by the end of second season I went up to like $20,000…they just kept bumping me up," she explained. "They was just throwing money at me they was like ‘we don’t want her not to come to work’…they would just bump me up. They did that for years.”

K. Michelle, however, has other thoughts. She recently took to social media to argue Hernandez' claim that she was the highest-paid on the show, saying that it was actually her. "Ummm now y’all don’t have to like me but everything I told y’all has been true," she began. "I normally wouldn’t even say anything but it is an accomplishment of me and my lawyer."

Read More: K. Michelle Announces Departure From R&B, Says She’s Sticking To Country Music

K. Michelle Says She Was Highest-Paid Of The Show

"I was definitely the highest paid cast member," she continued. "Sorry that just the truth. I did very well there. I started off season 1 at $25,000 I by the time I left I was way over 50,000 per episode and had 3 seasons of my own show on an actual network." K. Michelle added, "I don’t say much but numbers don’t lie. I’m just speaking facts." She went on, claiming that she was one of the few cast members to use the show to further their career.

"They would even have to limit peoples appearances to pay me and stay in budget. LHH did great for me. It taught me how to be smart about my movements. Other than Cardi and Jason Lee there is no one who used the show to their benefit like me. I was smart." Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on K. Michelle.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Clarifies That K. Michelle Isn’t Banned From “Breakfast Club”

[Via]