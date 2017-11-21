generations
- MusicRasheeda Claims Modern Femcees Have It Far Easier Than OGsAccording to Rasheeda, she did everything "out the mud."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureVanilla Ice Calls 1990s The Greatest Decade, Says Computers & iPhone Destroyed Pop CultureThe "Ice Ice Baby" star listed reasons why the '90s are outmatched & had a bit to say about the LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan sneaker sales.By Erika Marie
- GramJada Pinkett Smith Shares Inspiring Meme About Women In Her FamilyJada Pinkett Smith posted a meme of herself, her mother, Adrienne, and her daughter, Willow, showing how generational cycles can be broken within the family.By Lynn S.
- Music VideosNas Introduces "Adam & Eve" To The Hood In His Latest Music VideoThe biblical couple rise in the Big Apple.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Wayne Has Reached "Legend Status" According To Bas & Blac YoungstaBas and Blac Youngsta have nothing but praise for the living legend that is Lil Wayne.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Get Lit Together: "I'm A Happy Kid Now"A new friendship might be in the works.By Zaynab
- Music VideosWale Flaunts Iconic Love In "Black Bonnie" Music Video Starring Ashley Blaine FeathersonThe pair has a love for the ages.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Suggests 90s Babies Are More Prone To Snitching50 Cent finds another outlet to roast millennials via his never-ending meme factory.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Backs Up 21 Savage's Statement On "OG Rappers"T.I shares his wisdom on the criticisms young rappers face.By Aron A.