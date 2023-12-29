Trina Denies Nicki Minaj Shade After Dubbing Beyonce The "Queen Of Rap"

Over the past few days, a resurfaced clip of Trina showing love to Beyonce has been making its rounds online, sparking quite a bit of controversy. In the clip, Trina acknowledged Bey for her contributions to female rap. "She is the No. 1 female rapper when she does rap," she told HipHopDX at the time. "There’s no sleeping on the Queen." Her eagerness to put Beyonce ahead of the pack raised some eyebrows, and she only doubled down when the interview gained traction.

"For the dusty crusty funky b***hes in the bacccckkkk [loudly speaking emoji] Beyoncé is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music," she wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this week. "I rlly don’t give a rats a** how anybody feel, I said what I said .. that’s the Queen Bey and I’m gonna STAN." While there's no doubt that Beyonce is the queen of something, some social media users hesitate to say that it's rap. Some have even speculated that Trina's comments were a jab at Nicki Minaj, who's commonly recognized as the true "Queen of Rap."

Trina Defends Her Opinion

Trina was quick to shut this speculation down, however, after a clip of her covering Nicki's Pink Friday track "Moment For Life" began to circulate. She took to the opportunity to remind fans that her love for Bey doesn't counteract her appreciation for Nicki, as she roots for all of her fellow female artists. “Yes ‼️ Came thru and slayed it," she commented on a clip of her cover on The Jasmine Brand's Instagram. "See that’s the thing I don’t have any problems with NOBODY!” she continued. “Im probably the only female artist that always show love to all the female artist. No jealousy No insecurities over here. I’m actually ya favorite fave … FAVE. Don’t let that go over ya head. (Jokes Up).”

“What’s the REAL problem? My choice. My opinion of who I said the queen is. The f*ck y’all think this is. A f*ckn colt," she added. What do you think of Trina calling Beyonce the "Queen of Rap?" Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

