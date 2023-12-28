Trina Defends Beyonce Praise, Insists She's The "Queen Of Rap"

"I said what I said," Trina notes.

Earlier this week, a snippet from Trina's interview with HipHopDX started to make its rounds, sparking quite a bit of controversy. In the clip, she gives Beyonce a shoutout for her contributions to female rap. Her claims certainly managed to raise some eyebrows, but regardless, she stands by what she said.

"Yeah,Beyoncé cuz she's like the number one female rapper when she does rap," Trina told the outlet. "It's just one of those things like of course this is the Queen's Beyoncé but when you hear her do a song and it's rapping involved, it's like, 'Oh my God,' like it just, it's more inspiration and, um, I don't know it's just a good thing man." Now, after receiving plenty of backlash for her comments, Trina has taken to Instagram to respond.

Trina Responds To Backlash

"For the dusty crusty funky b***hes in the bacccckkkk [loudly speaking emoji] Beyoncé is the queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL other genres of music," a post on her Instagram Story reads. "Now stay mad goofy's I said what I said and NANN b***h gone check me. [middle finger emoji] Carry on [hot face emoji]." She didn't stop there, however. The Miami native went on to share a grid post of Beyonce herself, accompanied by a passionate caption.

"I rlly don’t give a rats a** how anybody feel, I said what I said .. that’s the Queen Bey and I’m gonna STAN," she wrote. "Beyonce is the Queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL genres of music when it comes to me ‼️ go argue with the IRS or somebody else idc." What do you think of Trina doubling down on her claims about Beyonce? Who do you think the Queen of Rap is? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

