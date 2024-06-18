Chrissy Teigen Leaves Internet Perplexed After Explaining Why Her Bath Water Is Dirty

BYAlexander Cole784 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Some fans felt like too much information was being shared.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been together for many years. Overall, their relationship has played out in the public eye, and fans have gotten quite a bit of insight into their private lives. However, as it pertains to Teigen, there have been times when fans felt like she was giving us too much information. Ultimately, she has also been criticized for past interactions with Courtney Stodden. Regardless, she continues to live on and doesn't shy away from the cameras.

In her most recent social media display, Teigen was naked in the bath while being filmed by her husband, John Legend. As you can see in the self-censored video down below, Teigen can be seen bathing in some dirty water. However, as she explains, the dirt simply comes from all of the body makeup she wears. The makeup comes off the body and essentially dyes the water. It is a simple explanation, although it isn't necessarily the water itself that had the internet up in arms.

Read More: Chrissy Teigen Details Doing Ketamine Therapy & Seeing Her Late Baby, Jack, On Her Birthday

Chrissy Teigen x John Legend

"We learning too much about people," one person wrote. This one comment is a solid illustration of the reactions within the comments section of The Shade Room's post. At the end of the day, people don't feel like this kind of content is necessary. "A shower would’ve made more sense but ok," a commenter said. "As a husband, why you posting your wife like that ?" asked another. Social media is a dangerous game, and when you're famous, it can be impossible to get positive reactions from everyone..

Let us know what you think of this video from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that they were maybe sharing a bit too much of their lives here? Or do you think that something like this is acceptable to post online? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Don The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp "The Idol" Costumes

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 - Day 2GramChrissy Teigen Details Doing Ketamine Therapy & Seeing Her Late Baby, Jack, On Her Birthday1144
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2BabyGramJohn Legend Gets Wrapped Into Chrissy Teigen's Drama & Starts Trending4.0K
John Legend Chrissy Teigen The Idol Costumes The Weeknd Lily-Rose Depp Halloween Hip Hop NewsGramChrissy Teigen & John Legend Don The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp "The Idol" Costumes1480
Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesGramChrissy Teigen Defends Sharing Emotional Photos After Losing Son2.2K