Chrissy Teigen Leaves Internet Perplexed After Explaining Why Her Bath Water Is Dirty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been together for many years. Overall, their relationship has played out in the public eye, and fans have gotten quite a bit of insight into their private lives. However, as it pertains to Teigen, there have been times when fans felt like she was giving us too much information. Ultimately, she has also been criticized for past interactions with Courtney Stodden. Regardless, she continues to live on and doesn't shy away from the cameras.

In her most recent social media display, Teigen was naked in the bath while being filmed by her husband, John Legend. As you can see in the self-censored video down below, Teigen can be seen bathing in some dirty water. However, as she explains, the dirt simply comes from all of the body makeup she wears. The makeup comes off the body and essentially dyes the water. It is a simple explanation, although it isn't necessarily the water itself that had the internet up in arms.

"We learning too much about people," one person wrote. This one comment is a solid illustration of the reactions within the comments section of The Shade Room's post. At the end of the day, people don't feel like this kind of content is necessary. "A shower would’ve made more sense but ok," a commenter said. "As a husband, why you posting your wife like that ?" asked another. Social media is a dangerous game, and when you're famous, it can be impossible to get positive reactions from everyone..