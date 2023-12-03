Chrissy Teigen Details Doing Ketamine Therapy & Seeing Her Late Baby, Jack, On Her Birthday

Chrissy Teigen says that she did ketamine therapy to celebrate her 38th birthday and saw her late son, Jack. She reflected on the experience during a post on Instagram, on Friday. Additionally, she spent time with family and friends.

"I had a really nice birthday went to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend," she captioned a series of photos from her birthday.

Read More: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Don The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp "The Idol" Costumes

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Attend The White House Correspondents' Dinner

US model and media personality Chrissy Teigen (L) and US musician John Legend arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans had mixed reactions to the post in the comments section. One wrote: "Ketamine?! Normalizing a schedule III treatment resistant depression medication as part of your birthday celebration??!" Others defended Teigen speaking candidly about the treatment. One commented: "Why is everyone commenting ketamine related stuff instead of wishing her a happy birthday? Such a way to diminish struggles and be senseless." Check out the full post below.

Chrissy Teigen Discusses Her Birthday Plans

Teigen and John Legend lost their third child, Jack, to partial placenta abruption in 2020. She opened up about the experience at Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit two years later. She explained she "had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention. Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Read More: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Memorialize Son, Jack, 1 Year After His Death

[Via]