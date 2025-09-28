Syd Is Intoxicating On New Single "GMFU"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 34 Views
Syd's recent run of new singles comes amid her recent revelation that The Internet is working on new music again.

Syd is one of the most talented members of Odd Future, which is saying a lot. Although she has kept things relatively low-key in recent years, her run of new singles now has been very exciting to see. The new track "GMFU" is another sweet and compelling record, following the breezy and light "Die For This" back in July.

In contrast to that song, this new cut is a little more lyrically frustrated with an incomplete and unfulfilled relationship, which reflects in the nasty guitar line that languidly leads the song forward. The Los Angeles native softly croons a lot of her lines while being more lackadaisical with others, pulling back and forth between humble sincerity and fed-up apathy.

Elsewhere, Syd recently revealed to TMZ that her band The Internet is working on new music again, also speaking on Steve Lacy and his evolution as an artist and group member. "Between these couple of tours that I’ve been opening on and Steve [Lacy] flying all over the world to make music, we’ve been meeting up in LA and putting in a week or two at a time in between everything," she explained. We’re about to get ready to write some songs when I get back from this trip... [Steve's] not the shy teenager that he was before. He’s more confident with his ideas. He’s singing a lot more, he’s quick to hop on the mic. I love it. It’s helpful when it comes to songwriting."

Fortunately, "GMFU" suggests everyone's still got the skills, talent, and passion to make something special.

Syd – "GMFU"

Quotable Lyrics
Come now, don’t do that,
Don’t make nothing of what we had,
Had some good times, we had some bad,
You don’t look that cute when you mad

