Syd Is Ready To "Die For This" On New Comeback Single

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Syd Die For This Stream Syd Die For This Stream
Syd hasn't dropped new solo material since 2022, and this tender and pleasant summer jam is a great reminder of her talents.

Syd is one of the most beloved and underrated members of Odd Future, and fans are very happy to hear her back on wax. "Die For This" is her first release in about three years since her last album Broken Hearts Club, and she sounds as heavenly as ever,

This new song sees The Internet's front-woman declare her love for another partner, making it clear she's ready to do whatever it takes to solidify that relationship. To match, there are some very light percussive elements here, with just some light hi-hats and shakers mixing with claps and percs to swap out a clubby swing for trap tendencies on occasion. As for other melodic elements on "Die For This," some airy synths and soft guitar plucks mostly lead the way, although other keys, cycling synths, and background vocals help flesh out the atmosphere.

Elsewhere, the "Tie The Knot" singer shows off a slightly smoky but nonetheless smooth vocal delivery, and she harmonizes very well with the background vocals. Syd's respect among artists is not just for the hard work she puts in, but for how focused and no-frills her approach to creativity is. Unsurprisingly, this helps "Die For This" succeed by making the most out of subtle and sparse elements.

We'll see if this new single puts Syd on the "Right Track" for a long-form release at some point in the future. In the meantime, she has supporting tour dates to look forward to this year with Billie Eilish and then with Reneé Rapp.

Syd – "Die For This"

Quotable Lyrics
Die for this,
If you selling love, then girl, I’m buying it,
I don’t even want to put a price on this,
You won’t recognize me when I commit

