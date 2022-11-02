Syd shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers sent from Beyoncé, thanking her for her help on a mysterious “film.” Syd has since deleted the picture from Instagram, but the post was up long enough to spark speculation as to what the Renaissance singer could be up to.

“Thank you for contributing so much to the film. I’m looking at the footage and you’re incredible… I’m forever grateful – B,” the note read.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 13: Singer Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 13, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The note was visible in a photo Syd took of herself smiling next to the flowers.

It’s unclear exactly what Beyoncé meant by “film.” It’s possible that the visuals for Renaissance could be considered a film, similar to that of her 2016 album, Lemonade. It’s also a possibility that Beyoncé is working on another soundtrack for a feature-length project, as she did with The Lion King.

At the time that Renaissance was released, Beyoncé hinted that it was only the first part of three acts, but didn’t elaborate as to what she meant.

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” she said in a post on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

Working on a new film together won’t be the first time that Syd has collaborated with Beyoncé. She also was one of five songwriters on Renaissance’s eighth track “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

Rumors of a film come shortly after Beyoncé announced that she plans to take Renaissance on the road for a tour in 2023. It will be her first tour since 2016’s The Formation World Tour.

Check out the picture of Beyoncé’s note as posted by Syd below.

