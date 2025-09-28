Mariah Carey Gracefully Leads Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update has a hefty selection of new genre-adjacent releases to dive into. Mariah Carey is leading the way with her new album Here For It All, which brings back the pristine and wondrous soul sensibilities she's legendary for.

While there are a few highlights to discuss, none caused as much conversation as "Play This Song," a collaboration with rumored flame Anderson .Paak. Carey's charismatic vocal performance, the clean sheen of the production, and the dreamy instrumentation and song structure tell you everything you need to know about this LP.

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we also wanted to celebrate Syd for her new single "GMFU," which is a very brief but nonetheless catchy jam. The singer comes off as soft but fed-up on this cut, which is bolstered by peppy hand percussion and an intoxicating lead melody.

We're looking forward to what the Odd Future alum has in store in the future, whether it's solo material or new music with The Internet. She recently told TMZ that they're working on new music, and that Steve Lacy is also excited about this link-up.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Next on R&B Season, we wanted to slow things down a bit by talking about this new "Move" record, a collaboration between Tiara Thomas and H.E.R. This carries some sultry R&B tendencies like resonant bass, a slow-burning beat, and ethereal background vocals.

Also, both artists show off chemistry between their smoky and sultry croons, eventually harmonizing in spacey fashion. But if you're looking for something more peppy, you're not far off from a confident but still soulful offering.

Ari Lennox just dropped her new song "Vacancy," which is one of the best vocal performances of the week. There's a lot of passion coming through, and the steady groove allows the track to evolve dynamically without making a fuss.