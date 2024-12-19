50 Cent Is A Huge Fan Of Kanye West's Deposition Antics

This is must-see entertainment for Fif.

Thanks to the A&E show Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, we got some old footage of Kanye West attending a deposition over a 2020 lawsuit concerning a tech firm's allegedly breached agreement over e-commerce platforms. It was a wild ride, with Ye putting on a mask at one point and telling an attorney, "You don’t have the right to see my face." He previously answered a request to stop using his phone my saying, "Due to my mental geniusness, in order to focus on this bulls**t, I need to be on a phone," and even popped off on the Zoom call when asked about his room. All of this made 50 Cent bring out the popcorn.

"Wait this is the best s**t I have seen, LOL, in the deposition, WTF going on here! LMAO," the G-Unit mogul captioned an Instagram post that shared the Kanye West deposition. It seems like 50 Cent found the antics quite amusing, which is funny because he probably knows a thing or two about the Chicago artist's temper. He's spoken on the Yeezy creative various times before, including that time early in 2023 in which Ye's lawyers dropped him.

50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Deposition

However, 50 Cent's reaction wasn't the only recent reflection on Kanye West in the hip-hop world, as Fat Joe recently recalled how their collab "Pride N Joy" came together. "He was like, ‘Yo, I want to do something to it, let's work together,'" Joey Crack remarked. "At the time, Kanye could not lose. [...] He made me do my verses — same verse, but say it over and over — maybe 300 times. My guys wanted to beat him up. They was, like, 'Yo, come on, man f**k out of here with this.' He would be, like, ‘cul-der-sac.’ He would leave. [...] He’d come back. ‘Cul-der-sac.’ [...] I loved the finished product. I love how my verses came out."