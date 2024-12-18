Kanye West Becomes Irate During Heated Lawsuit Deposition

Kanye West was furious during the deposition.

Kanye West snapped at a lawyer during a deposition regarding a 2020 lawsuit brought by a tech firm that accused him of reneging on an agreement for them to build his Sunday Service and Yeezy e-commerce platforms. A clip of the heated moment has surfaced through the A&E show Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath and is going viral on social media.

The drama begins with attorney Michael Popok asking West to stop using his phone. “Due to my mental geniusness, in order to focus on this bullsh*t, I need to be on a phone," West remarks. He eventually complies, but puts on a mask and says: “You don’t have the right to see my face.” At one point, Popok asks West what room he's in, which sets the rapper off. “I’m not gonna tell you! You never gonna see me again!” he exclaims back. In response to further questions about the room, West adds: “Are you stupid?! I’m not gonna tell you other things. I don’t have time to be talking about, ‘I got a chair in the room.’ You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America!”

Kanye West Performs During Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The technology company's lawsuit was far from the last of West's legal trouble. In just the last few months, he's faced legal action from former Yeezy employees accusing him of allegedly fostering a hostile work environment as well as a lawsuit from model Jenifer An, who accuses him of allegedly shoving his fingers in her mouth on a music video set in 2010.

