50 Cent Claims Hypersexual Rappers Are "Damaging" Female Culture

The rapper has had enough.

50 Cent remains one of the loudest voices in hip hop. He may no longer be topping the charts, but when he speaks out on a music-related topic, people listen. 50 went on the Hot 97.5's Mike P Podcast, and he took a stance that had some fans surprised. The G-Unit mogul took the current wave of female rappers to task for being overly sexual in their music. He believes that female artists in hip hop are becoming too one dimensional as a result. He even voiced concern for the girls who are growing up listening to them.

50 Cent made it very clear that he's tired of the sex raps. "I just want somebody to break [through] that is not trying to sell some box," he quipped. "Just need one!" The rapper went on to assert that women like Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla and Latto may inadvertently be doing harm to the girls who play their music and consider them role models. "I think this might be damaging female culture," the rapper said. "Seriously." The hosts chimed in by noting that Sexyy Red recently launched a lip gloss line with crass titles for each color. 50 Cent felt the business venture served to further prove his point. "What are you supposed to say?," he asked.

Read More: Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024

50 Cent Wants Female Rappers To Switch It Up

50 Cent did acknowledge that he's dabbled in sex raps in the past. Some of his biggest hits, like "Just a Little Bit" and "Candy Shop," have relied on sexual innuendo. The difference, the rapper feels, is in how explicit the lyrics have gotten. "I was doing 'Candy Shop' and 'Magic Stick,'" 50 Cent explained. "Like metaphors for sexual experiences. They are flat-out saying the experience in the music now." 50 Cent may seem as though he's targeting one specific demographic of hip hop, but the G-Unit icon also has critiques for the male rappers who are younger than him as well.