Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been in and out of the headlines for the last few weeks, most notably after a social media personality shared footage from a video shoot of the rappers that she was at, immediately causing cheating rumours to run rampant.

While the father of two vehemently denied the gossip quickly popping up all across the internet, Rojean Kar continued to insist that they have a long-standing history together, even hinting at the possibility of exposing nude photos and videos that she’s got of Scott in her possession.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

In recent days, the rumours have slowed down, and the internet has turned its attention back to other matters, such as the wildest celebrity Halloween costumes from this year, or Kanye West’s latest online antics.

While Jenner shared several sultry looks to commemorate the holiday, TMZ reports she and her baby daddy have even more to celebrate than just spooky season as they’ve listed their joint Beverly Hills mansion for sale and are looking at an enormous profit when a deal closes for them.

The couple purchased the seven-bedroom 10-bathroom home four years ago for $13.45M, and are seeking to sell for $21.9M.

With the primary bedroom alone boasting 2,300 square feet, it likely won’t be long until someone scoops up the stunning property, which also features a movie theatre, a billiard room, a gym, a massage room, and of course, a pool.

Aside from the exciting news of a potentially massive payday, Page Six reports that Scott spent his Halloweekend out and about in Miami sans his partner. Instead, he was performing poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in celebration of the Liv Golf tournament.

Afterward, the Houston native visited a frequent favourite, E11even, where he and a group of friends rolled up at 4 AM to party. “When Travis arrived, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth,” sources told the outlet.

“The place went nuts as Travis stood on top of the booth to perform,” they continued, adding that he “kept taking shots of Don Julio 1942 straight from the bottle” before telling the crowd, “if there isn’t alcohol in your section, I don’t know what your problem is.”

Check out photos from Scott’s show below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Travis Scott performed at E11EVEN Miami last night 🎃🎃🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/lvFHpq8Tna — UTOPIA (@Jackboyflame98) October 31, 2022

[Via] [Via]