It was a Super Bowl halftime performance that has gone down in history, but 50 Cent is back with accusations about Jay-Z. Fif took to the stage with Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. It was one of the most widely praised performances in recent halftime history, and 50 chatted with Big Boy’s Neighborhood about possible tension with Hov and his team.

“I got the call before the [Pepsi] ad went up,” said Fif. “I wasn’t in the ad because of—Jay-Z and them was putting it together.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: 50 Cent performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“So, I think they still harbor some energy towards me,” 50 Cent added. Big Boy asked if the Power mogul truly believed he was purposefully excluded from the promotional ad.

“No. I think that they—they were saying that the NFL had some issues with me. I don’t know what those issues are,” Fif answered. “What is the issue? You see what I’m sayin’?” He also mentioned a conversation where he learned that Eminem wouldn’t perform with 50 Cent.

“That’s your big homie,” said Fif. He then remarked about Hov seemingly mirroring the looks of Jean-Michel Basquiat. “You image yourself after a gay painter. Big homie wanna look like a gay painter.”

Big Boy was a tad confused, but 50 Cent returned to his story about the halftime show.

“Em was looking at the entire legacy. The whole thing with Em, Dre, myself,” the rapper continued. Additionally, he stated that he was already in communication to perform at the Super Bowl, but the promotional ad was set in motion. Fif also said when he attempted to reach out to learn “what the complications” were, he didn’t receive a straight answer.

“I have to believe that was something from them,” he further said, alluding to there being an issue with Jay-Z. Big Boy also wanted to know if the two Rap icons discussed the confusion.

“We don’t need to talk about nothin’,” said 50 Cent.

This isn’t the first time Fif complained about Jay not wanting him at the Super Bowl. He first emerged with the accusation just two months after the outstanding performance.