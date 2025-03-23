Mellow Rackz Accused Of Robbery By Police After Being Robbed In 2022

Lil Wayne’s former artist Mellow Rackz finds herself at the center of a police investigation after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend at a West Hollywood hotel. Authorities claim the rapper not only got into a physical fight but also took the woman’s phone before walking away. According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred early Monday morning in the hotel lobby. Rolling Loud festivities wrapped up for the night. Mellow’s boyfriend had booked a room for them, but unbeknownst to her. He had also arranged a separate room for his ex at the same hotel. The two women crossed paths, and tensions quickly escalated.

Witnesses say the confrontation turned physical, with Mellow allegedly punching the woman in the face, leaving visible red marks. Amid the chaos, the woman’s phone fell to the ground. Mellow reportedly seized it and, before leaving, taunted her by saying, “What are you going to do about it?” Police responded to the scene and spoke with the alleged victim, who detailed the confrontation. When officers attempted to question Mellow, she refused to leave her hotel room, telling them through the door to contact her lawyer instead.

Mellow Rackz Robbery

A robbery report has been filed, naming Mellow Rackz as a suspect. Detectives have been assigned to the case, though no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing. The rapper was robbed at gunpoint in 2022. She has spoken about the incident in multiple interviews. She is best known for her popular songs “Right Now” and “What I Want.”