Slim Thug Firmly Shuts Down Accusations Of Stalking Megan Thee Stallion

BY Cole Blake 306 Views
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Slim Thug preforms during half-time of the game between the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Slim Thug's comments come after Megan Thee Stallion went public with her relationship with Klay Thompson, earlier this month.

Slim Thug has issued a firm rebuke of fans who have been accusing him of stalking Megan Thee Stallion, calling them "stupid f*cks" in a scathing video message on social media. The rant comes after he made headlines on multiple occasions this year for praising the rapper and even joking about having a crush on her.

In his video, he began: "I have never, on my kids, actually tried to talk to the Stallion, you stupid f*cks. I've hyped her up because she's the Houston motherf*cking queen you dumb f*cks. Never did I think I wanna pay for gifts for a Stallion. And she's up there with Beyonce you dumb f*cks. Y'all so f*cking slow and y'all be on there talking sh*t."

From there, he brought up Megan dating NBA star Klay Thompson. "Klay got bread, y'all can't f*ck with me though... You think I'm actually tryna holler at the Stallion you stupid f*cks? And you stupid f*cks who think that I'm stalking the Stallion, why the f*ck she call me to get me in her video? Why the f*ck she call me to perform when she came to Houston? This is somebody I have nothing but love for, I would never hate on. I salute her and Klay."

Megan Thee Stallion Dating Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion initially sparked rumors about dating Klay Thompson by sharing a picture with him visible in the background. They confirmed the news shortly afterward and on July 16th, made their red carpet debut at Megan's inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. At the event, she said that Klay is “the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life," according to Vibe.

Klay Thompson currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks after winning four NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors during the first 13 years of his career. The Warriors traded him to the Mavs in 2024.

