Big Daddy Kane Dubs J. Cole His “Favorite Emcee Of This Era”

Big Daddy Kane shared his profound appreciation for J. Cole, dubbing him as his "favorite emcee of this era." The iconic rapper sat down for an interview with Drink Champs. He dove into a discussion about the current state of rap. During the conversation, he mentioned how there's an ongoing discourse about the fact that lyricism is lacking in contemporary hip-hop. Big Daddy Kane firmly disagreed with this notion. He asserted that there's plenty of lyrical artists in today's age of rap. “There are a lot of lyrical emcees; you just have to find them,’ he said. “But at this point in time what’s more important really is a catchy tune.”

Kane elaborated his viewpoint by highlighting that many of today's lyrical artists shy away from "commercial production." "That’s not what’s really selling or what’s playing on the radio,” he continued. “But you do have lyrical emcees that rhyme over that modern style production. Like J Cole." In a heartfelt statement, Big Daddy Kane hailed Cole as his "favorite emcee of this era," championing the distinctiveness of Cole's music.

Why Big Daddy Kane Thinks J. Cole Stands Out

Although Kane gave a nod to Griselda's talented rappers, Conway the Machine and Benny The Butcher, he stood on the fact that Cole possesses a unique quality that sets him apart. One thing's for certain; Kane has never concealed his admiration for Cole. In fact, he's often hailed him as his modern-day "hero" among the current crop of lyricists. However, Kane's admiration for Cole transcends mere album cuts and chart-topping singles; he also said that he closely follows his freestyles.

When the conversation turned to acknowledge Kendrick Lamar as being a top lyricist as well, Big Daddy Kane couldn't help but quote a memorable bar from Cole's 2021 freestyle on Power 106's L.A. Leakers Radio. "I love Kendrick, but you got to understand, Cole said: 'No Cosby s**t but if they sleepin' on me, f**k 'em.'" This dialogue not only underscores Big Daddy Kane's profound respect for J. Cole, but also highlights his belief in lyricism in the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop.

