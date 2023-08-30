Big Daddy Kane’s Set Crashed By Masked Rapper

Big Daddy Kane took the stage at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town over the weekend, as part of a major Hip Hop 50 celebration. Another rapper joined him during the show, however, he was proven to be an unwelcome guest. The New York artist had to put the performance on pause to call out the masked man. In a clip of the incident, Big Daddy Kane is seen getting pretty heated, but luckily the man was escorted off the stage before things escalated.

As Big Daddy Kane performs, a man in a ski mask sneaks his way on, standing at the front of the stage. “You’re doing too much playboy,” Big Daddy Kane then tells him. “I need the stage, you’re doing too much.” Various members of the rapper’s crew are then seen heading for the man, asking him to leave. The man then says something that cannot be made out to the rapper, who didn’t take to it kindly. “That ain’t my f*cking problem,” he shouts back. The 54-year-old then begins to take off his jacket, when a crew member urges him to stay back.

Kamanchi Sly Hijacks Big Daddy Kane Performance

Eventually, someone was able to get the man off the stage and Big Daddy Kane finished his set. The man in question was later discovered to be Kamanchi Sly, a UK rapper from the group Hijack. According to chatter online, his group’s performance kept getting pushed back, and he wasn’t happy about it.

The group shared a clip of the incident on social media the following day, airing their grievances with the set-up. “As per usual the DJs and Promoters of the show LICKED THE ARSE OF THE AMERICANS and disrespected UK side of the culture (HIJACK) by not letting us perform! You were always unprofessional CLOWNS,” they wrote. “So we walked on Kane’s set and he and they didn’t like it!” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Big Daddy Kane.

