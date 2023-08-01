50 Cent Admits D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” Inspired Him To Get In Shape

50 Cent says that D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” music video served as the inspiration for him to get in shape. He explained during a recent interview with Men’s Health that the female response to the video was overwhelming. The initial journey began. however, after his infamous near-fatal shooting in 2000. He says he was put on a liquid diet for six weeks and lost 54 pounds.

“When you slim down, you see everything,” he said of the time. “I’m also working out to get myself stronger, ’cause who’s to say you’re not gonna get hit again?” From there, he brought up the “How Does It Feel (Untitled)” video. “They were talking about a Brad Pitt line!” 50 Cent recalled, referring to Pitt’s appearance in Fight Club. “I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s that?! Oh, nah, that’s important!’”

Read More: 50 Cent Reveals His Plan To Lose Weight

50 Cent On His “Final Lap” Tour

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JULY 31: 50 Cent performs during his “Final Lap” tour at Budweiser Stage on July 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Prior to his interview with Men’s Health, 50 told his fans that he was getting back into “fighting shape” for his ongoing Final Lap tour. Speaking on Instagram Live in May, he explained: “We gonna do the tour and stuff like that, right? So I’m back working out like that. I always work out, but it’s different when I gotta start running and all that shit. Matter of fact, I’ma show y’all [on] Live every day. Yeah, I’ma do five miles in front of ’em every day.”

50 added: “You gonna see me come back down. I’ma lose at least 25 pounds before [the tour]. I’ll be back in dog shape before I go. I’ma start talking mad shit when I’m back in shape. That’s why I be wanting to fight and shit like that, on the low.”

50 Cent For Men’s Health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Men’s Health (@menshealthmag)

50’s interview with Men’s Health comes as he continues performing on the Final Lap tour. He has shows scheduled from now through the end of 2023. The tour is being put on in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Read More: 50 Cent Covers Muscle & Fitness For His 40th Birthday

[Via]