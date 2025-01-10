Rolling Stone Causes Hip-Hop Uproar Over Their Picks For Best Rap Albums Of The 21st Century

BYGabriel Bras Nevares649 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USATODAY
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Usp Entertainment 60th Annual Grammy Awards E Ent Usa Ny. © Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Do you agree with the publication or did they completely miss the mark?

As is usually the case for big publications' lists on hip-hop albums, Rolling Stone's picks for the best rap LPs of the 21st century ruffled a lot of feathers within the culture and the art form's community. Let's run through their top ten real quick, in ascending order. It goes like this: Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP (2000), Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp A Butterfly (2015), MF DOOM and Madlib's Madvillainy (2004) under the Madvillain moniker, Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III (2008), Drake's Take Care (2011), Missy Elliott's Under Construction (2002), Jay-Z's The Blueprint (2001), Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010), K.Dot again (the only artist to repeat with good kid, m.A.A.d. city (2012), and topping the list is Outkast's 2000 classic Stankonia.

It's a pretty solid Rolling Stone list in our opinion, albeit with some glaring omissions, but it's impossible to make a perfect list of the ten best hip-hop albums of the 21st century. Plenty of fans had some hot takes, excuses, and condemnations to make online, especially in the thick of list season a quarter of the way into the century. For example, Drake recently received the title of biggest rapper of the century from Billboard.

Read More: 21 Savage Has Hip-Hop Fans Up In Arms Over His Ranking Of The Top 5 Atlanta Lyricists

Rolling Stone's Ten Best Rap Albums Of The 21st Century

Still, amid all this debate, we wonder if some of the best albums of 2024 will eventually turn into century-defining classics, whether that's huge releases like Tyler, The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA or more obscure yet nonetheless relevant fan favorites like Mach-Hommy's #RICKAXXHAITIAN. Still, without picks like Future's DS2, Ye's earlier 2000s output, Nicki Minaj's dominant run, and many others, fans are filling in the gaps in this Rolling Stone list. But these debates are literally the reason why these lists exist, so can we really express surprise?

Meanwhile, with the Grammys rapidly on the way, this also mirrors the discussion over which rap albums were snubbed this year. Props to Rolling Stone for putting this list together, as it opens up more opportunities for fans to make their case for their favs. Hopefully fans focus on finding and appreciating more rap music from many different corners rather than hyper-fixating on omissions.

Read More: NLE Choppa Is Livid Over Complex's Best Rappers In Their 20s List

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...