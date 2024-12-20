21 Savage Has Hip-Hop Fans Up In Arms Over His Ranking Of The Top 5 Atlanta Lyricists

BYGabriel Bras Nevares370 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: 72nd NBA All-Star Game
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This list operates differently than other top five metrics, though.

21 Savage was the special guest for the season one finale of DeepCut with VicBlends, the YouTube series where celebrities join Vic for a fresh cut and a deep conversation. Of course, he expanded on a lot of different topics concerning his career, goals, personal life, and overall outlook on his fame, position, and personhood. But the sit-down also contained some hot takes and classic rap debates. For one, the "née-nah" MC was asked to rank the following Atlanta artists as lyricists: Future, Lil Baby, JID, Young Thug, and himself. While his take isn't necessarily surprising, it certainly caused a lot of ruckus among online hip-hop fans who have had these musty discussions since LL COOL J called himself the greatest of all time.

"One through five?" 21 Savage asked VicBlends. "I'm number one. Based off of lyrics? Okay, yeah, I'm number one. Lyrics, JID, number two. Thug, number three. Baby, number four. Pluto, number five. Just off of lyrics. Now, if it's off song-making, Pluto would be number one. But just off of lyrics, yeah, I'm number one off lyrics." Many fans found this ironic given that "Surround Sound," a collab between him and his number two pick JID, is a track that many would give to the Dreamville spitter as far as lyrics.

Read More: Hip-Hop Albums That Grew On Us The Most In 2024

21 Savage's Divisive Atlanta Lyricists Ranking

Still, we can't deny that as a rapper and writer, 21 Savage's dry, blunt, often cold, and instantly recognizable approach to the mic is pretty singular in today's hip-hop landscape. As such, anyone putting him high up on a lyricism list will face some pushback, but for them to face outright rejection would be a gross overreaction. Also, according to Metro Boomin, he's a frustratingly picky collaborator when it comes to beats, so he knows how to make the most out of his pen and voice's approach.

Elsewhere, though, 21 Savage is just enjoying his wind-down for 2024 after an explosive start to the year with his latest album american dream. He hasn't had to handle much hassle in the public eye as of late, apart from some relationship rumors with Saweetie that she swiftly handled. We'll see how 2025 shapes up for 21 and if he'll contribute more reasons as to why he's one of Atlanta's best lyricists.

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...