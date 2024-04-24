Floyd Mayweather And Devin Haney’s Father Are Beefing Online

Devin Haney lost by majority decision to Ryan Garcia on Saturday night. Haney was knocked down by Garcia three times in the latter rounds. Haney looked overmatched as the fight drew on and surprisingly dropped the first loss of his professional career to Garcia. Haney retained his title because Garcia had not made weight before the matchup. Haney was optimistic after suffering defeat. Overall, the match was entertaining. There will most certainly be a rematch between the two young fighters.

Now, after the fight, Floyd Mayweather and Haney’s father, bull Haney, are beefing online. Bill Haney has apparently been lashing out after the Garcia loss. The reaction to his son's loss has now led to a heated exchange with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The two went back and forth online, arguing about several different issues between them. Haney most noticeably called out Mayweather as a selfish individual. Mayweather has been involved with Devin Haney for some time, helping train the young fighter on multiple occasions. The beef has probably been stewing for some time.

Floyd Mayweather And Bil Haney Exchange Heated Words

The Beef seems to have started after Mayweather called and congratulated Ryan Garcia after his big win against Devin Haney. Bill Haney did not appreciate that, implying that it showed disloyalty to his son. Floyd called Bil Haney to see where all the negative feelings came from. Haney responded to Mayweather, saying, “I been knowing you for hella long but I feel like you a bullshit ass n—a. That’s how I feel like it, me, myself, personally...I feel like you a bullshit ass n—a based on your actions about everybody’s that’s been in the town that’s been down with you. They doing dirtball bad. Ain’t nobody doing real good fuckin’ with you.”

The argument went on for a while after Haney’s response. “You was talking about that sparring shit,” Haney said. “I seen you beat n—as up in sparring...and when my son got down on you...”. To which Floyd responded “Bill, if your son is undefeated in the gym, congratulations!” he then dropped the mic saying, Congratulations that you got an undefeated fighter in the gym. I’m the under the lights type fighter.” The beef adds another interesting wrinkle in the Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia fight. The rematch will definitely add even more interest as a new feud develops between Mayweather and Bill Haney.

