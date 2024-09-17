Charlamagne Tha God Has A Warning For All Of Diddy's Alleged Associates

Charlamagne Tha God was one of many hip-hop personalities to weigh in on Diddy's arrest from last night. The mogul is being indicted although for now, we are unsure of what the charges will be. However, this morning, there will be some clarity on the case and what the indictment entails. Overall, this could be massive and it could spell a long legal battle for Diddy. Of course, he was raided back in March at his homes in New York, Los Angeles, and even Miami.

On The Breakfast Club this morning, Charlamagne had a fair warning for all of those who may have been associated with Diddy. Ultimately, he chose to take the angle of the alleged "Diddy parties" which have been mythologized over the last few months. As you can imagine, the entire Breakfast Club panel was curious about the arrests and what it could mean for the entire industry. If one thing is for certain, the entire hip-hop world is paying attention to what could be a landmark indictment.

Charlamagne Tha God On Diddy

"If he gets racketeering & sex trafficking for freak offs there will be others involved... if you ever ran a train with Diddy you're probably going go jail... if youve ever been butt naked anywhere with Diddy and there was some women around or men around that he told you were part of the party party, you're probably going to jail..." Charlamagne said. It is an interesting prediction, but it is assuming a lot right now. Only time will tell what comes of all of this.

Let us know what you think of the Diddy situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that there are going to be more people implicated as all of this goes on? Were you surprised by the news of the mogul's arrest? Let us know in the poll down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

...