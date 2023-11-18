Tyler, The Creator’s New Nardwuar Interview: His Festival, Influences & More

Tyler, The Creator and everyone's favorite Internet interview sleuth, Nardwuar, go way back- at least over twelve years, in fact. As such, it's always heartening to see them link up, because few figures are so perfect for each other's brand, passions, vibes, and humor. Moreover, the two linked up for their fifth interview at the rapper's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. Backstage, they chopped it up about their history, the festival, Tyler's influences, the gifts that The Human Serviette had for him, and so much more. We won't spoil the whole thing for you, though; few music media treats are as wholesome and compelling as a Narduwar interview first-watch.

However, something from this interview that lit the Internet up was Tyler, The Creator's comments on music journalism. "We're at a point where a musician talking in detail about music and people are like 'Why does he keep doing that?'" he remarked. "But if I was on here gossiping, people would feed into it. We need to get back to talking about music. We need to stop f***ing going sneaker shopping or deep-throating chicken wings for an hour."

Read More: Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023 Recap: The Five Best Sets Of The Weekend

Tyler, The Creator's 2023 Nardwuar Interview: Watch

Of course, this made many people come to the media's defense, particularly for Sean Evans of Hot Ones, while others completely agree with the "WHARF TALK" creative. A few hours after these comments started to make rounds on social media, Tyler, The Creator clarified that he doesn't hold any hard feelings for Hot Ones and wishes that he would've used a different example. After all, he agrees that shows like this are not the problem, and actually has other podcasts or programs that he actually dislikes. Overall, it seems like the Hawthorne native just wants more of a balance between deep conversation and some fun.

Few artists fall into that "fun" bag as organically, respectfully, and interestingly as Nardwuar, so it's clear that having less serious discussion isn't the issue here. I mean, we're talking about Mr. "So you just gon' bring me a birthday gift on my birthday to my birthday party on my birthday with a birthday gift?" here. Even if people may think he has a big ego- and he would agree- it's because of how passionate he is and how he wants to talk about his love of music, not about whatever Twitter is up in arms about. We can't wait for these two to link up again one day. For more news and the latest updates on Tyler, The Creator and Nardwuar, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Nardwuar Lists Playboi Carti Among Dream Interviews

[via]