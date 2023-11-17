Tyler, The Creator Clarifies His Comments On Music Journalism

Last week, Tyler, The Creator hosted his Camp Flog Gnaw music festival. He was busy throughout the weekend performing his own set and also appearing during Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's headlining performance. He also had the chance to talk with one of the most beloved interviewers in all of music, Nardwuar. Earlier this week, the full interview was posted and a clip where Tyler criticizes the state of music journalism made the rounds online.

In the video, he seems to take issue with the focus on drama over the actual music itself. "We're at a point where a musician talking in detail about music and people are like 'why does he keep doing that?' But if I was on here gossiping people would feed into it. We need to get back to talking about music. We need to stop fucking going sneaker shopping or deep-throating chicken wings for an hour." As the interview began to go viral, Tyler made a quick amendment to his statement. He clarified that he has no heard feelings for Sean Evans and Hot Ones despite what he said. But that wasn't the only think he wanted to clarify about the interview. Check out the new post he shared below.

Tyler, The Creator Walks Back On "Hot Ones" Joke

"In the interview I shared a thought about the lack of journalism in music/ artist that seldomly speak about the music and only gossip etc," Tyler begins his follow-up statement. He apologizes directly to Evans and explains that the show was just an example that popped into his head and he really wishes he had thought of something else. "This will most likely get lost while the clip continues to get tossed around, but at least a few of you will see this. won't change much since its out but yeah," he concludes his statement.

Tyler, The Creator has apparently also mended things with DJ Khaled. The two famously had a spat online after their albums were competing for a number one debut on the Billboard 200. But in an interview earlier this month Khaled confirmed that there are no hard feelings between the pair. What do you think of Tyler, The Creator's new additions to his comments about music journalism and "Hot Ones?" Let us know in the comment section below.

