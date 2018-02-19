new rappers
- MusicGhostface Killah Explains Why The New Generation Should Study The PastGhostface Killah opens up about rap's new generation, encouraging younger artists to study history and focus on creating bodies of work. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMethod Man Demands To Know How New Rappers Are So RichMethod Man doesn't understand how newer rappers can afford the ridiculously luxurious lifestyles they broadcast on social media. By Mitch Findlay
- GramReginae Carter Quotes Keke Palmer In Response To Lil Wayne's InterviewLil Wayne is in his own world and his daughter can vouch for it.By Aron A.
- MusicJustin Bieber Calls Out Eminem For Lil Pump & Lil Xan DissesJustin Bieber says he likes Eminem's flow but doesn't agree with his criticism of new rappers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa Chimes In With Sensible Opinion On Old Vs. New Hip-Hop DiscussionWiz Khalifa adds his two cents in the old rapper vs. new rapper debate.By Aron A.
- Original ContentDenzel Curry Is Leading His Generation By ExampleDenzel Curry's "Clout Cobain" and "Percs" prove the young rapper is standing firmly at the top of his class. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBig Gipp Says News Rappers Need To Give Future Just As Much Credit As Gucci ManeBig Gipp thinks Future deserves love too. By Chantilly Post
- MusicG Herbo Is Sick And Tired Of New Rappers Beefing On The InternetG Herbo isn't here for the internet beef. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTrippie Redd Takes Shots At XXXTentacion & Tekashi 6ix9ineTrippie Redd & Tekashi 6ix9ine go at it in heated social media exchange. By Mitch Findlay